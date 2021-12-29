Celo (CELO) Hits One Day Volume of $47.08 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $47.08 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for $4.68 or 0.00009774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00059618 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.50 or 0.07857311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00073488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,772.22 or 0.99843387 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00051547 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,204,495 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

