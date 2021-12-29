Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stock Price Down 4%

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s share price fell 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.78. 391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 423,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLBT. William Blair began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth approximately $10,209,000.

About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

