Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,914,000 after acquiring an additional 212,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after acquiring an additional 363,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Celanese by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after acquiring an additional 477,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,377,000 after acquiring an additional 189,875 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CE opened at $165.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.53. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $174.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.87.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

