Casper (CSPR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24.50 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $365.19 million and approximately $24.50 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.76 or 0.07942253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,691.87 or 0.99764301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00052263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,564,712,201 coins and its circulating supply is 3,012,391,150 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

