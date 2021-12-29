Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Down to $19.53

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.53, but opened at $19.08. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 13,567 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 353.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

