Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.54 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00002956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $48.54 billion and $1.99 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.36 or 0.00229807 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00039787 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00028138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.67 or 0.00509490 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00079592 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,907,106,263 coins and its circulating supply is 34,186,768,068 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

