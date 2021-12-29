Capital Analysts LLC Sells 3,549 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $172.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,704. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

