Capital Analysts LLC Sells 2,170 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 458.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 45,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,666. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

