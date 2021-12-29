Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,631,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,488,000 after acquiring an additional 37,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,884,000 after acquiring an additional 42,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,086,000 after acquiring an additional 53,322 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 841,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,309,000 after purchasing an additional 118,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $156.89. 14,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,494. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.15. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $125.25 and a 1 year high of $156.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

