Capital Analysts LLC Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 15.6% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 58,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 40.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.94. 8,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $247.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,929 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

