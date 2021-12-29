Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 826 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,499. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

