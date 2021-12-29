Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,857 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.91. 76,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,920. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $171.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

