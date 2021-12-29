Capital Analysts LLC Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,067 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Zoetis by 104.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,190,000 after buying an additional 1,071,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.63. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $247.84. The firm has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $10,028,929. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

