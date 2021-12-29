Capital Analysts LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,992,899,000 after buying an additional 323,633 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.8% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,428,662,000 after buying an additional 303,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,284,413,000 after buying an additional 55,738 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.40.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $415.37. 11,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,418. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.48. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

