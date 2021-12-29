Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,005. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

