Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 16,197 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,288,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,995,000 after acquiring an additional 160,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $55.12. 38,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,169. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $58.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.22%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

