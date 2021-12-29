Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 1,280 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNCL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,864 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,861 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 54.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 96.0% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter.

FNCL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.32. 214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,632. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.28 and a twelve month high of $58.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43.

