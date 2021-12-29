Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.54.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $71.46. 4,992,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,583. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

