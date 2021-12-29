Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1536 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway has raised its dividend payment by 55.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

NYSE CP opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

