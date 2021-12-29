Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.27

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.27 and traded as high as C$15.37. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$15.21, with a volume of 12,310 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.28.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$475.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.59%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

