Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 1,587 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOL. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

SGOL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. 2,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,666. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27.

