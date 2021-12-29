Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 78,024 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 46,451 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 37.8% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,198 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,792,822 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $757,469,000 after purchasing an additional 140,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 512,334 shares of company stock worth $145,421,795. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.16. 15,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,202,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.37 and a 200-day moving average of $265.48. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $250.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.13, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

