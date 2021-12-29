Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $52.06. 6,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,239. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.