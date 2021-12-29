Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sets New 12-Month High at $177.62

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $177.62 and last traded at $177.50, with a volume of 14239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.79.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.46, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.40.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.
In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total transaction of $303,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,284 shares of company stock worth $22,393,184 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after purchasing an additional 339,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.
About Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.
