Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sets New 12-Month High at $177.62

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $177.62 and last traded at $177.50, with a volume of 14239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.46, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.40.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total transaction of $303,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,284 shares of company stock worth $22,393,184 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after purchasing an additional 339,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

