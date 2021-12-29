Camden Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,117 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 118,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 33,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 981,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,426,000 after purchasing an additional 25,461 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 36,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $77.76 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

