Camden Capital LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $254,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $94.12 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

