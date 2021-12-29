Camden Capital LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Camden Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $129.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $130.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.96. The company has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $1,220,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,431 shares of company stock valued at $20,902,144. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

