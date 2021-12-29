Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,035 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after buying an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,089,000 after buying an additional 58,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,066,000 after buying an additional 119,862 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.10.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.