Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,463 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.