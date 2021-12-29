Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,003 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 10.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 56,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 69.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,028 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.