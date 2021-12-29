Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 57.9% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,525 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Match Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Match Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after acquiring an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after acquiring an additional 946,456 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.51 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

