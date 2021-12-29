Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 688 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

UL opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

