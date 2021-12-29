Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the highest is $3.60. Callon Petroleum reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 198%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $10.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.22 to $16.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

CPE traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 27,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $186,780. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $68,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

