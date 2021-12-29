Callisto Network (CLO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $60,668.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $16.15 million and $60,668.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,723.10 or 0.07890109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00073259 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

