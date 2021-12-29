Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 40,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 77,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The stock has a market cap of $136.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.