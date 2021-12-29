Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.