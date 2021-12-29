Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 547.22 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 153,245 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.