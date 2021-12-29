Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $190.61

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $190.61 and last traded at $190.02, with a volume of 13045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.48.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $1,091,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,108,265. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $894,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9,796.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 97,964 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $225,524,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP.

