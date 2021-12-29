Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $190.61

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $190.61 and last traded at $190.02, with a volume of 13045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.48.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. UBS Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.22. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,108,265. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $894,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9,796.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 97,964 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $225,524,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

