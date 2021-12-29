Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) traded down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.08. 14,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,885,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.