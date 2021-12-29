BTC Lite Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 68.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $106,892.05 and approximately $10.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BTC Lite has traded 45.6% higher against the US dollar. One BTC Lite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007050 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTCL is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.