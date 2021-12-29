BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$135.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$135.67.

DOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Saturday, September 4th.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$108.92 on Friday. BRP has a 12 month low of C$80.72 and a 12 month high of C$129.98. The company has a market cap of C$8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$108.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$106.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.11%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

