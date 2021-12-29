Brookstone Capital Management Sells 776 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.85.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $464.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $429.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.37. The company has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $465.54.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.