Brookstone Capital Management Invests $1.86 Million in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,549,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $63,729,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $46,101,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $37,689,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $31,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

