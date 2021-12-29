Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,713,000 after purchasing an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $669.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $575.85 and a 200-day moving average of $516.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

