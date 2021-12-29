Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 5,096 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 95,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.7% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 31,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

