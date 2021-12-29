Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target at C$99.52

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$99.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$89.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28. Also, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up C$1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$97.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,415. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$93.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.69. The firm has a market cap of C$177.90 billion and a PE ratio of 12.47. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$71.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.93%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.