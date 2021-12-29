Brokerages Set TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Target Price at $27.11

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.11.

TCRR has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a market cap of $178.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.19. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 557.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

