Brokerages Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) PT at £127.90

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £127.90 ($171.93).

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPX shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a £150.50 ($202.31) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £151 ($202.98) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

LON SPX traded up GBX 550 ($7.39) during trading on Friday, reaching £162.55 ($218.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.99 billion and a PE ratio of 56.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of £158.28 and a 200-day moving average price of £151.91. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of £105.20 ($141.42) and a 1-year high of £172.25 ($231.55).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.