Brokerages Set Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Target Price at $102.29

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.29.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,674 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $245,954.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,409 shares of company stock worth $1,522,704 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXS stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.89. Plexus has a one year low of $72.46 and a one year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

